RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Edit Window Closes Tomorrow: Check Steps, Fees And Editable Details

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: The Reserve Bank of India will be concluding the correction window for the Assistant posts 2026 tomorrow, March 15, 2026, at 23:59 hours on the official website. Candidates can edit only a few details, such as the exam center, father's name, mother's name, and 10th/12th percentage. Details such as name, email ID, and mobile number cannot be edited.

Candidates who have submitted their application form with the proper requisite fees will only be able to access the correction window.

The RBI Assistant Recruitment preliminary exam will be conducted on April 11, 2026. The Main Examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Start Date - March 14, 2026

Correction Window End Date - March 15, 2026 (11:59)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application Form

Candidates can check out the steps below to edit the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI

Step 2: Navigate to the opportunities@RBI

Step 3: Click on the current vacancies and select the vacancies from the drop-down menu and click on it

Step 4: Click on the edit window

Step 5: Add the login credentials, such as registration, password, and date of birth.

Step 6: Open the submitted application form and review the details

Step 7: Make Corrections in the fields

Step 8: Pay the correction fee

Step 9: Submit the application form.

Check Direct Link Here

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for modifying/rectifying the application form through ‘Edit Window.' Correction fees, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details

Candidates can check out the following details, which can be edited in the application form:

Exam Centre

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

10th/12th Percentage

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Correction Window: Non-Editable Details

Name

Email ID,

Mobile Number,

Correspondence Address,

Permanent Address,

Category,

Nationality