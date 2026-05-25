RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026 Released At opportunities.rbi.org.in; Check PDF Here

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026: The RBI Assistant Result 2026 for the preliminary test has been formally released by the Reserve Bank of India. On May 25, 2026, the results were made public on the RBI's official recruitment website. Those who took the test can now check online to see if they qualify.

On April 11 and 13, 2026, the RBI Assistant preliminary exam was administered at several locations throughout the nation. Several RBI offices are doing a recruitment campaign for the position of assistant.

Direct link to read the announcement

Direct link to check the roll number

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the RBI Opportunities Portal, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Results" section.

Step 3: Click on the "Result of Online Preliminary Examination for Recruitment of Assistant – 2026" link.

Step 4: Get the PDF of the outcome.

Step 5: Enter your roll number by pressing Ctrl + F.

Step 6: You are eligible for the mains exam if your roll number appears in the PDF.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The RBI Assistant 2026 result has been released in PDF format on the official RBI website and contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Applicants are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned in the result PDF. The result includes information such as the candidate’s roll number, category, marks obtained, and qualification status.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2026: Selection process

Candidates who qualified in the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2026 will now appear for the Mains Examination.

The Mains Exam is the second stage of the RBI Assistant recruitment process.

Candidates who clear the mains exam will be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the mains exam and qualifying status in the Language Proficiency Test.