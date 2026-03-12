Rajasthan’s Education Department Releases RTE Admission Lottery 2026-2027 Results: Here’s How Parents Can Check The Lottery Result

RTE Admission Lottery: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the RTE Admission Lottery 2026–27 today. Parents are advised to check the lottery results by visiting the official website. RTE Admission Lottery results will determine which children have secured free admission through the lottery system under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The Rajasthan Education Department has received an overwhelming response of 6.34 lakh applications. This also highlights the demand for quality education among the economically weaker sections.

RTE Admission Lottery: Here’s How To Check the Results

Parents can access the RTE Lottery result for 2026–27 by following the two methods.

Method 1: Check by the School Location

Step 1. Visit the official Rajasthan Education Department website at rajpsp.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link labelled ‘School Admission Status’ or ‘Centralised Lottery Result—School Wise’ mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the “By School Location” option.

Step 4. Next, select the district, block, gram panchayat, village/ward, and finally the specific school from the drop-down menus.

Step 5. Enter the Captcha code and click ‘Search’ or ‘View.’

Step 6. A list of selected students for that school will appear, where you can search for your child’s name or application number.

Method 2: Check by the School Name

Step 1. Visit the official Rajasthan Education Department website at rajpsp.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link labelled ‘Student Online Application and Reporting’ mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the “By School Location” option.

Step 4. Next, add the child's application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Step 5. Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.

Step 6. The name of the allotted school and admission status will be displayed instantly.

Check Direct Link Here

आरटीई के तहत प्रदेश के 36,424 गैर-सरकारी विद्यालयों में शैक्षिक सत्र 2026-27 के लिए नि:शुल्क प्रवेश हेतु ऑनलाइन लॉटरी जारी।



प्रवेश के लिए कुल 6.25 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों ने किया था आवेदन। 3.29 लाख बालक, 2.95 लाख बालिकाएं और 11 ट्रांसजेंडर विद्यार्थी शामिल।… pic.twitter.com/CmYkulcAkp — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) March 12, 2026

RTE Admission Lottery: What’s Next?

Parents should note that after the lottery, they must physically report to the allotted school within the specific deadline of March 16, 2026. Schools will then conduct proper document verification of original documents such as birth certificates, caste certificates, and income certificates. The school will confirm the admission only after the successful document verification and grant entry to the child in school.