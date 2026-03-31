Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT At rajresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The RBSE 12th Arts, Commerce, and Science results for 2026 has been announced today, March 31, 2026. Students who took the class 12 board exams will now be able to view their RBSE results 2026 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

It is advised that students prepare their roll number. If the RBSE official websites receive a lot of traffic, students may decide to check their result through other methdo like, SMS, DigiLocker and UMANG app.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Important Details

Exam Dates: February 12 to March 12, 2026

Result Date: March 31, 2026

Result Time: 10 AM

Re-evaluation/Scrutiny Application: After result declaration

Supplementary Exams: Expected in mid-2026

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Get Marksheet via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message according to your stream:

Arts: RJ12A <space> ROLL NUMBER

Science: RJ12S <space> ROLL NUMBER

Commerce: RJ12C <space> ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 as a text message on the same number.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Choose from the Arts, Science, or Commerce paths.

Step 4: This is where you enter your roll number.

Step 5: Press "Submit."

Step 6: See the outcomes displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Save the marksheet for later use after downloading it.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Choose the Class XII Marksheet.

Step 3: Select the Rajasthan Board.

Step 4: Log in using your phone number or Aadhaar.

Step 5: Obtain a digital copy of your marksheet.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the program

Step 3: Type "Rajasthan Board" or "RBSE" into the search field.

Step 4: The "RBSE 12 Result 2026" link will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the roll number in this space.

Step 6: Get the RBSE 12 results for 2026.