Rajasthan PTET Result 2026 Declared At ptetvmoukota2026.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the results of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026. The official website allows candidates who took the entrance exam to view their scorecards. Both the two-year B.Ed programme and the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed courses have their results available online.

On June 14, the Rajasthan PTET 2026 exam was held at several testing locations throughout the state. To view the results, candidates must provide their roll number and further login information.

Direct link to check the result

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The Rajasthan PTET results will be released today, and applicants need to know how to view their results online. Candidates can check the outcome by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Select the "PTET Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate course.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and the necessary login information.

Step 5: Send in the details.

Step 6: View the scorecard and download it.

Step 7: Make a copy for your records.

Direct link to check the result

The PTET Result 2026 link on the homepage of the official portal is accessible to candidates. Details, including the candidate's name, roll number, grades earned, rank, and qualifying status, will be included in the scorecard.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on PTET Scorecard 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on their scorecard after downloading the result. The scorecard contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, marks obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status. Any discrepancy in these details should be reported to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: What’s next?

The Rajasthan PTET counselling process will be open to those who pass the entrance exam. Merit, category, and seat availability in participating colleges will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats.

It is expected that the counselling schedule would be made public soon after the results are released. For the most recent information on counselling registration, choice filling, and admission procedures, applicants are encouraged to frequently visit the official website.