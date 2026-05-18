Rajasthan PTET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 22 At ptetvmoukota2026.in; Correction Window Open Till May 24

Rajasthan PTET 2026: The Rajasthan PTET 2026 registration date for admission to the two-year B.Ed program has been extended by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota.Candidates have until May 22, 2026, to apply online at ptetvmoukota2026.in. Until May 24, 2026, the PTET 2026 rectification window will be open.

Additionally, the university has expanded its online application editing service. Until May 24, 2026, registered candidates may amend the information on their applications by paying a correction fee of Rs 200 via the official portal's designated Correction Panel.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Important dates

Last date to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2026: May 22, 2026

PTET 2026 correction window closes: May 24, 2026

Application editing facility available till: May 24, 2026

Correction fee for editing application form: Rs 200

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Steps to registers

Applicants can finish their applications by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to ptetvmoukota2026.in, the official website.

Step 2: Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Step 3: In accordance with the instructions, upload the required documents.

Step 4: To finish the registration process, pay the application cost.

Note: To prevent issues throughout the admissions process, it is crucial to make sure that all of the information supplied is correct.

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Correction facility details

Since the correction facility is extended till May 24. Candidates can do required changes. However, the following information cannot be changed by candidates:

• Name of the Candidate

• Name of the father

• Name of Mother

• A picture

• The signature

• Impression of the thumb

Before submitting or making changes to their application forms, candidates are urged to thoroughly review all instructions on the official website.