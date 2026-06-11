Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling Registration Begins Today At predeledraj2026.com; Choice Filling Open Till June 16

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling Registration: The counselling process for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 admissions has started today, June 11. Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, which conducted the entrance examination, has opened the online registration window for qualified candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme.

The Pre D.El.Ed examination was held on May 20, while the results were declared on June 10. Candidates who cleared the examination can now register for counselling through the official website, predeledraj2026.com.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to read the counselling guidance

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling Registration: Important dates for counselling

Candidates should keep track of the following schedule:

Application correction window: June 11 to June 16, 2026

Correction fee: Rs 200

Counselling registration and choice filling: June 11 to June 16, 2026

Counselling registration fee: Rs 3,000

First allotment list release: June 20, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment (Rs 13,555): June 20 to June 27, 2026

Reporting at allotted institute: June 20 to June 29, 2026

Document verification by institutes: June 20 to June 29, 2026

Provisional admission slip download: June 20 to June 29, 2026

Last date to apply for upward movement: July 3 to July 4, 2026

Upward movement result: July 7, 2026

Reporting after upward movement allotment: July 7 to July 9, 2026

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling Registration: Steps to apply for counselling

Candidates can complete the counselling registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: predeledraj2026.com

Step 2: Click on the Pre D.El.Ed 2026 counselling registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required credentials.

Step 4: Log in to the candidate portal.

Step 5: Fill in the counselling form and select preferred Teacher Education Institutions.

Step 6: Pay the counselling registration fee online through e-Mitra, Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.

Step 7: Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

Step 8: Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling Registration: Documents required during counselling

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for verification:

Pre D.El.Ed 2026 scorecard/result

Pre D.El.Ed admit card

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid photo identity proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if required)

Passport-size photographs

Any other documents specified by the counselling authority

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling: Correction details

In addition to counselling registration, a provision has also been provided to the candidates to rectify some errors in their applications. It is important to note that any alterations in name, names of parents, photograph, signature, thumb impressions, and course type (general/Sanskrit) shall not be allowed.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2026 Counselling: Admission on merit basis

Candidates have been instructed to visit the official website from time to time to keep themselves updated about various matters such as allotment, reporting, and admission process. Candidates getting admission in the first phase have to pay fees and verify documents during the prescribed period.

For queries related to counselling, candidates can reach out to the Pre D.El.Ed 2026 coordination cell by dialing the helpline number 6375584979 or visiting the official email address of VMOU Kota.