 Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: 2 Dummy Candidates Caught In Dholpur, Udaipur; Record 88% Attendance
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: 2 Dummy Candidates Caught In Dholpur, Udaipur; Record 88% Attendance

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: 2 Dummy Candidates Caught In Dholpur, Udaipur; Record 88% Attendance

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: Two dummy candidates were caught during the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 in Dholpur and Udaipur during the first shift. They were identified through biometric verification, and a probe is underway into possible links to an exam racket. The exam recorded a strong 88.24% attendance, with over 3.38 lakh candidates appearing.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: In the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025, conducted in the state on Sunday, two dummy candidates were caught trying to impersonate actual candidates. The incidents were reported in Dholpur and Udaipur during the first shift of the test, according to the media reports.

The impersonators had been caught out by the biometric matching process when their fingerprints and personal information did not match in official records, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) Chairman Major Alok Raj said. Both had been detained on the spot, and the case has been referred to the investigation agencies for further inquiry.

According to media reports, preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects have a history of impersonation and had earlier come up as dummy candidates in competitive examinations. The authorities are now questioning them, with the officials hinting at potential connections to a large-scale examination racket.

Read Also
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 334 Court Attendant & Other Posts Starts Soon; Check...
article-image

More than 88% Attendance Recorded

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

The Patwari test witnessed a heavy turnout, with more than 88.24% attendance in the morning session. And the second shift recorded 89.52%.

Chairman Major Alok Raj shared an update on social media platform X, stating: “Today, in the Patwari exam, nearly 89% of the candidates appeared — over 6 lakh out of a total of 6.76 lakh registered candidates. On behalf of the board, I express my gratitude to all 38 district administrations for successfully conducting the examination. I also thank all the candidates for their patience and cooperation.”

The test is being conducted to hire 3,705 Patwari posts, for which 6.76 lakh candidates have registered in total. The recruitment procedure is through a written test followed by document verification.

In Jaipur alone, 176 examination centres were organised to accommodate 1.33 lakh aspirants. The exam was held in two shifts Morning (9 AM to 12 Noon) and Evening (3 PM to 6 PM), under tight surveillance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups