Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: 2 Dummy Candidates Caught In Dholpur, Udaipur; Record 88% Attendance

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: In the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025, conducted in the state on Sunday, two dummy candidates were caught trying to impersonate actual candidates. The incidents were reported in Dholpur and Udaipur during the first shift of the test, according to the media reports.

The impersonators had been caught out by the biometric matching process when their fingerprints and personal information did not match in official records, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) Chairman Major Alok Raj said. Both had been detained on the spot, and the case has been referred to the investigation agencies for further inquiry.

According to media reports, preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects have a history of impersonation and had earlier come up as dummy candidates in competitive examinations. The authorities are now questioning them, with the officials hinting at potential connections to a large-scale examination racket.

More than 88% Attendance Recorded

The Patwari test witnessed a heavy turnout, with more than 88.24% attendance in the morning session. And the second shift recorded 89.52%.

Chairman Major Alok Raj shared an update on social media platform X, stating: “Today, in the Patwari exam, nearly 89% of the candidates appeared — over 6 lakh out of a total of 6.76 lakh registered candidates. On behalf of the board, I express my gratitude to all 38 district administrations for successfully conducting the examination. I also thank all the candidates for their patience and cooperation.”

The test is being conducted to hire 3,705 Patwari posts, for which 6.76 lakh candidates have registered in total. The recruitment procedure is through a written test followed by document verification.

In Jaipur alone, 176 examination centres were organised to accommodate 1.33 lakh aspirants. The exam was held in two shifts Morning (9 AM to 12 Noon) and Evening (3 PM to 6 PM), under tight surveillance.