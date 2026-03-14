Rajasthan Paper Leak: SOG Arrests 20 For Using Fake Taekwondo Certificates In Teacher Recruitment

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested 20 persons, including 19 candidates who secured jobs in Rajasthan's Grade III Teacher Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 using fake certificates under the sports quota. | AI

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested 20 persons, including 19 candidates who secured jobs in Rajasthan's Grade III Teacher Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 using fake certificates under the sports quota.

The SOG teams conducted raids across 14 districts of Rajasthan and at one location in Haryana to arrest the accused.

Forged Taekwondo Certificates and Fraudulent Verification Reports Used

Additional Director General (ADG) of SOG Vishal Bansal said that these candidates secured jobs by using forged Taekwondo certificates and fraudulent verification reports. A case has been registered against them at the SOG police station.

The SOG is investigating government recruitments conducted in Rajasthan over the past five years.

Misspelled 'Secretary' in Purported Email

The ADG said that the SOG discovered a screenshot of an email—purportedly sent by the Taekwondo Federation—on the mobile phone of Yogendra Kumar (a physical training instructor), currently posted at the Government Senior Secondary School in Pander, Jahazpur (Bhilwara). The email mentioned the verification of sports certificates for 39 candidates and the subsequent submission of a report to the Education Department.

Upon examining the email, officials noticed that the word “Secretary” was misspelled, which made the investigation team suspicious as to how a federation of such stature could commit such an error in an official email.

Fake Email ID Traced to Dubai

“The SOG conducted a technical analysis of the email and found that the suspicious email ID had been created in Dubai and was being operated by an individual named Vimalendu Kumar Jha. After finding no office-bearer by this name listed in the records of the Taekwondo Federation of India, the SOG arrested him,” said Bansal.

Acting on the information provided by him, his accomplice, Ravi Sharma, was also apprehended, and the mobile SIM card used to create the fraudulent emails was also recovered.

Five Middlemen Supplied Fake Papers to Candidates for Heavy Payments

Preliminary investigations have revealed that five middlemen provided fake Taekwondo sports certificates to numerous candidates in exchange for substantial sums of money. The SOG is now further investigating the exact amounts collected from the candidates and tracing the flow of these funds to determine who ultimately received them.

The SOG conducted searches across several districts, including Jodhpur, Jalore, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Balotra, and Phalodi, and detained the accused, who were brought to Jaipur and subsequently arrested following interrogation.