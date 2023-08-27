Rajasthan News: Violent Clash In Mewar University Between 2 Groups Of Students, Shocking Video Surfaces

Rajasthan News: Violent Clash In Mewar University Between 2 Groups Of Students |

A purported video of a clash in Rajasthan's Mewar University is doing the rounds on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. In the viral video, students could be seen with swords and sticks and some of the students can be seen running in the video. In the video, students can be seen with swords and sticks. Some of the students can be seen running in the video.

According to the reports, a heavy police force was deployed outside the campus following the scuffle. Currently, the situation at the site is under control. University Director Harish Gurnani issued a statement in the matter and said that a minor issue escalated into a clash.

"A minor issue escalated into a clash. During dinner in the mess, an argument started over the placement of senior and junior students in the line, which escalated. Emotions flared, and Kashmiri students raised slogans. The police have taken some students into custody. The university administration has formed a committee to conduct an investigation, following which appropriate actions will be taken,” said the Director of the University.

Another such video also showed a massive group of agitated mob is entering the campus. They were also heard sloganeering against the Kashmiri students. However, FPJ do not claim authenticity of these videos.

The violence started following a clash between two groups in the hostel mess. As per news agency PTI, 36 students have been arrested by the police on Saturday. In the violence over half a dozen students sustained injuries in the violence that occurred on Friday night following a dispute between local students and Kashmiri students, claimed media reports. Police said two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.