Rajasthan: Kota gets fourth student dedicated police assistance centre

Kota: A dedicated police assistance centre for the coaching students has been instituted in Kota city.

Kota city police had earlier established such dedicated police assistance in the other areas in Kota including Kunhadi, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar and Naya Mohra areas.

So, the new police assistance centre in Jawahar Nagar is the 4th police assistance centre of Kota which has been jointly established by Kota city police and Allen Student Welfare society (ASWS).

SP Kota City, Kesar Singh Shekhawat and Director of Allen Career Institute and president of Allen student welfare society, Naveen Maheshwari inaugurated the police assistance centre in the Jawahar Nagar area of Kota City on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Shekhawat said that the aim of Kota city police is to provide a peaceful and crime-free environment to the coaching students coming to Kota from every nook and corner of India.

"The police assistance centre will not only strengthen confidence among coaching students and will also increase police reach", he added.

Naveen Maheshwari said that Allen and ASWS always remain committed to social causes and the establishment of a police assistance centre has been done under the social responsibility initiative.

"ASWS is ensuring that students get a safer environment in Kota so that they can prepare for their dream in a fearless manner,” he said.

Deputy SP Ankit Jain, Sanjay Singh, local corporators, Sudarshan Gautam and Gopal ram Manda also graced the occasion.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:13 PM IST