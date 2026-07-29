Rajasthan JET Result 2026 Declared At jetskrau2026.com; What's Next?

Rajasthan JET Result 2026: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) has declared the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance examination results today, July 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download their scorecards from the official Rajasthan JET portal by logging in with their User ID and password.
With the announcement of the results, the admission process will now move to the online counselling and seat allotment stage for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in agriculture and allied sciences offered by participating universities across Rajasthan.
Rajasthan JET 2026: Important Dates
The Rajasthan JET 2026 examination was conducted on June 27 after being rescheduled from June 21 to avoid a clash with the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.
Application window: April 18 to May 17, 2026
Application correction window: May 23 to May 25, 2026
Admit card release: June 22, 2026
Examination: June 27, 2026
Provisional answer key: July 1, 2026
Final answer key: July 21, 2026
Result declaration: July 29, 2026
Counselling: To be announced
Rajasthan JET 2026 Result: How to Download Scorecard
Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan JET portal.
Step 2: Click on Candidate Login.
Step 3: Enter your User ID and password.
Step 4: Submit the login details.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and keep both digital and printed copies, as these will be required during counselling, document verification, and admission.
What's Next After Rajasthan JET 2026 Result?
Candidates who have qualified should now prepare for the counselling process, which is expected to begin shortly. The detailed counselling schedule will be released separately on the official portal.
During counselling, candidates will be required to:
Register online for the counselling process.
Fill in and lock their preferred college and course choices.
Participate in the seat allotment process based on merit and preferences.
Download the seat allotment letter after allotment.
Report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission within the prescribed deadline.
Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on:
Counselling registration dates
Choice filling and locking schedule
Seat allotment results
Reporting and document verification deadlines
Over 37,000 Candidates Registered
This year, 37,497 candidates registered for the combined Rajasthan JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance examinations. More than 3,000 undergraduate seats are available across participating government and private agricultural institutions in Rajasthan.
The Rajasthan JET serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate agriculture and allied science programmes, while the Pre-PG and PhD entrance examinations are conducted for postgraduate and doctoral admissions in agricultural disciplines