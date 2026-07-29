Rajasthan JET Result 2026 Declared At jetskrau2026.com; What's Next?

Rajasthan JET Result 2026: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) has declared the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance examination results today, July 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download their scorecards from the official Rajasthan JET portal by logging in with their User ID and password.

With the announcement of the results, the admission process will now move to the online counselling and seat allotment stage for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in agriculture and allied sciences offered by participating universities across Rajasthan.

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Rajasthan JET 2026: Important Dates

The Rajasthan JET 2026 examination was conducted on June 27 after being rescheduled from June 21 to avoid a clash with the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Application window: April 18 to May 17, 2026

Application correction window: May 23 to May 25, 2026

Admit card release: June 22, 2026

Examination: June 27, 2026

Provisional answer key: July 1, 2026

Final answer key: July 21, 2026

Result declaration: July 29, 2026

Counselling: To be announced

Rajasthan JET 2026 Result: How to Download Scorecard

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan JET portal.

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login.

Step 3: Enter your User ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and keep both digital and printed copies, as these will be required during counselling, document verification, and admission.

What's Next After Rajasthan JET 2026 Result?

Candidates who have qualified should now prepare for the counselling process, which is expected to begin shortly. The detailed counselling schedule will be released separately on the official portal.

During counselling, candidates will be required to:

Register online for the counselling process.

Fill in and lock their preferred college and course choices.

Participate in the seat allotment process based on merit and preferences.

Download the seat allotment letter after allotment.

Report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission within the prescribed deadline.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on:

Counselling registration dates

Choice filling and locking schedule

Seat allotment results

Reporting and document verification deadlines

Over 37,000 Candidates Registered

This year, 37,497 candidates registered for the combined Rajasthan JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance examinations. More than 3,000 undergraduate seats are available across participating government and private agricultural institutions in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan JET serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate agriculture and allied science programmes, while the Pre-PG and PhD entrance examinations are conducted for postgraduate and doctoral admissions in agricultural disciplines