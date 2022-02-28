Rajasthan govt to establish World's Biggest Bell in Education City

The Rajasthan government is ready to establish World's biggest Bell at the under-construction Chambal Riverfront project of education city Kota.

Rajasthan government is constructing the first riverfront of Rajasthan worth Rs 800 Crores along the only perennial river of Rajasthan in Kota. Under the Chambal riverfront project, a big bell would be established which is being claimed to be World's biggest bell.

Informing about the Bell, Urban Development and Housing Minister, Shanti Dhariwal said that the Bell to be established at the Chambal riverfront in Kota would make several kinds of records including the record of being the World's biggest bell. This Big bell will stake a claim for 3 Guinness Book of World Records.

Bell constructing engineer, Devendra Kumar Arya, told that the bell will be put up at the Chambal riverfront which has been designed by leading architect, Anoop Bartaria of Sincere Architects.

"The Bell will be 5700 kg in weight while the weight of its chain will be 100 kg", said Arya. This bell will be 8.5 meters x 9.25 meters in dimensions. Arya said that the cost of this bell would be Rs 12 to 15 Crores.

The bell sound will be heard up to 8 km far which will be Golden in Color.

Presently the biggest bell of the World is in China and Moscow and each was in 5 pieces each of which was joined together for erecting the big bell but both bells could not be hung later.

"We will put a claim for 3 records in the Guinness Book of World records on completion of the bell", he said. The first record will be World's single-piece nonferrous Bell while the second record will be of World's biggest bell and the third record will be a joint free chain of the bell.

"Although the bell will be cast within 2-to-3 hours on the day of bell casting, 150 days will be taken for preparation before casting it", he said.

He said that the bell will not have any joints. About the process of making the bell, he said that the metal would be melted into a liquid and later would be frozen to give it the shape of a bell. The bell would be hung at a distance of 70 feet from the ground.

A fiber model of the bell is being prepared which will be completed in a month. A temporary factory will be put up for manufacturing the bell at the site itself, he said. Initially, 15 engineers and workers will work at the factory but later 500 workers will be employed for making this large bell.

President award awardee Hariram Kumbhavat is preparing a model of this big bell.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:34 PM IST