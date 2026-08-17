Rajasthan Govt Schools: Outsiders Need Principal’s Approval For Entry; Photography, Videography And Live Streaming Restricted Under New Guidelines

The Rajasthan School Education Department has issued new guidelines for regulating the entry of outsiders into government schools, with a focus on the safety, privacy and dignity of students and staff.

Under the instructions issued by the Office of the Director, Secondary Education, Rajasthan, outsiders will not be allowed to enter school premises without prior permission from the Principal or Head of the Institution. Government officials authorised to carry out official duties have been exempted from this requirement.

The circular, digitally signed by Director of Secondary Education Lalit Kumar on August 16, 2026, also lays down restrictions on photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming inside government schools.

Hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced plans to inspect government schools it alleged were in bad condition, the order was issued on Sunday night.

Visitor entry rules

The department has made it mandatory for visitors entering government school premises to record their details in the visitor register.

The guidelines state that even after receiving permission to enter, an outsider cannot freely access areas where students are present. Visitors will not be allowed to enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets or other areas where students are engaged unless they are accompanied by the Principal, a teacher or another authorised school official.

The move is aimed at ensuring that school authorities know who is entering the premises and where visitors are accessing the campus.

Recording requires permission

The new instructions specifically address the recording of students and school activities.

Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities will require prior written permission from the Principal. Such activities will be permitted only for lawful purposes.

The guidelines further direct school authorities to ensure that photographs, videos or personal information of students are not collected, published or circulated in a way that could compromise their privacy, dignity or safety.

This means that permission from the school authorities will be required before recording or broadcasting activities involving students on school premises.

Action against violations

The circular also outlines what school authorities should do if someone violates the restrictions.

If a person enters the premises without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or obstructs school work, the Principal has been directed to immediately inform the local police and the District Education Officer.

Necessary action can then be taken under the applicable laws.

Child safety and privacy focus

The department has linked the instructions to the government's responsibility to protect children studying in government schools.

The circular refers to the principle of "In Loco Parentis", under which the state assumes a special responsibility for the safety and well-being of children in government educational institutions. It also cites Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to life, dignity and privacy.

The department has also referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs. Union of India, which recognised privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21.

The School Safety Policy and Guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have also been cited as part of the basis for the instructions.

The instructions have been circulated to Chief District Education Officers, District Education Officers, Chief Block Education Officers, heads of institutions, hostel superintendents and other officials for compliance and monitoring across Rajasthan.