Rajasthan Education Department To Introduce Measures Supporting Students' Mental Health

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department has initiated measures to strengthen mental health support in government schools, in view of rising stress and anxiety among students during examinations, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the move aims to create a supportive, safe and positive environment to ensure that students are not only academically competent but also emotionally balanced and confident.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal said that initiatives such as yoga sessions, "gratitude expression" activities and a play-based learning kit called "Jaadui Pitara" are being introduced to promote emotional well-being.

Students are being encouraged to enhance their cognitive, linguistic and social development through the "Jaadui Pitara", a play-based learning resource designed to stimulate thinking, communication and social interaction.

"For us, examinations are a part of life, not the ultimate goal. These innovations on mental health are a sensitive and strong step towards the holistic development of students," he said.

Primary students are being engaged through stories, games and creative activities, while older students are encouraged to express emotions through camps, motivational content and sports, officials said.

Information and Communication Technology Laboratory labs and smart TVs are also being used to screen mental health-related content, they added.

The department said the initiatives have led to improved confidence and a more positive approach towards examinations among students.

