Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 96.30%

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce, and Arts results for 2026 have been declared today, March 31, 2026, by the Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Students can access their RBSE results 2026 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as they are made available.

The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 12 2026 stands at 96.30%. Stream-wise, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.52%, while Commerce stood at 93.64%. The arts stream pass percentage stood at 97.54%.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Data

Overall pass percentage (RBSE Class 12 2026): 96.30%

Girls’ pass percentage: 92.86%

Boys’ pass percentage: 94.04%

Stream-wise pass percentage:

Arts: 97.54%

Science: 97.52%

Commerce: 93.64%

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Science Pass Percentage Data

Total students appeared (Science): 2,87,068

Boys passed: 1,46,644

Girls passed: 98,636

Boys pass percentage: 97.02%

Girls pass percentage: 98.34%

Overall Science pass percentage: 97.52%

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Commerce Pass Percentage Data

Boys’ pass percentage in Commerce: 94.04%

Girls' pass percentage in Commerce: 92.82 %

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Arts Pass Percentage Data

Overall pass percentage in Arts - 97.54%

Boys' pass percentage in Arts - 96.68%

Girls' pass percentage in Arts - 98.29%

97.20 percent of the 4,122 students who took the Senior Upadhyaya exam this year passed.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Participation Overview

Arts (Kala):

Registered: 5,91,023

Appeared: 5,83,201 (highest among all streams)

Science (Vigyan):

Appeared: 2,85,299 students

Commerce (Vanijya):

Appeared: 30,580 students (lowest participation)

RBSE 12th Result 2026: First Division Performance

Arts (Kala):

First Division (Male): 1,56,818

First Division (Female): 2,27,252

Total First Division: 3,84,070

Science (Vigyan):

First Division (Male): 1,86,644

First Division (Female): 98,636

Total First Division: 2,85,280

Commerce (Vanijya):

First Division (Male): 13,970

First Division (Female): 8,096

Total First Division: 22,066

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Choose the Science, Commerce, or Arts streams.

Step 4: Add your login credentials such as the roll number here.

Step 5: Click on "Submit."

Step 6: You can view the results on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Marksheet and save it for future use.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Access Marksheet via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Draft the message according to your stream:

Arts: RJ12A <space> ROLL NUMBER

Science: RJ12S <space> ROLL NUMBER

Commerce: RJ12C <space> ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send the Message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be shared as a text message on the same number.