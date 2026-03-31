Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Check Out RBSE 12th Overall Pass Percentage At 96.30%

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce, and Arts results for 2026 have been declared today, March 31, 2026, by the Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Students can access their RBSE results 2026 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as they are made available.
The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 12 2026 stands at 96.30%. Stream-wise, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.52%, while Commerce stood at 93.64%. In terms of divisions, around 13,000 students secured first division. The performance of girls remained strong, with a pass percentage of 98.34%. The boys' pass percentage of 94.04%.
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Data
Overall pass percentage (RBSE Class 12 2026): 96.30%
First Division holders: 13,000 students
Girls’ pass percentage: 92.86%
Boys’ pass percentage: 94.04%
Stream-wise pass percentage:
Arts: 97.54%
Science: 97.52%
Commerce: 93.64%
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Science Pass Percentage Data
Total students appeared (Science): 2,87,068
Boys passed: 1,46,644
Girls passed: 98,636
Boys pass percentage: 97.02%
Girls pass percentage: 98.34%
Overall Science pass percentage: 97.52%
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Commerce Pass Percentage Data
Boys’ pass percentage in Commerce: 94.04%
Girls' pass percentage in Commerce: 92.82 %
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Arts Pass Percentage Data
Overall pass percentage in Arts - 97.54%
Boys' pass percentage in Arts - 96.68%
Girls' pass percentage in Arts - 98.29%
97.20 percent of the 4,122 students who took the Senior Upadhyaya exam this year passed.
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Participation Overview
Arts (Kala):
Registered: 5,91,023
Appeared: 5,83,201 (highest among all streams)
Science (Vigyan):
Appeared: 2,85,299 students
Commerce (Vanijya):
Appeared: 30,580 students (lowest participation)
RBSE 12th Result 2026: First Division Performance
Arts (Kala):
First Division (Male): 1,56,818
First Division (Female): 2,27,252
Total First Division: 3,84,070
Science (Vigyan):
First Division (Male): 1,86,644
First Division (Female): 98,636
Total First Division: 2,85,280
Commerce (Vanijya):
First Division (Male): 13,970
First Division (Female): 8,096
Total First Division: 22,066
RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link.
Step 3: Choose the Science, Commerce, or Arts streams.
Step 4: Add your login credentials such as the roll number here.
Step 5: Click on "Submit."
Step 6: You can view the results on the screen.
Step 7: Download the Marksheet and save it for future use.
RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Access Marksheet via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Draft the message according to your stream:
Arts: RJ12A <space> ROLL NUMBER
Science: RJ12S <space> ROLL NUMBER
Commerce: RJ12C <space> ROLL NUMBER
Step 3: Send the Message to 5676750 or 56263.
Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be shared as a text message on the same number.