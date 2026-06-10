Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2026 OUT At predeledraj2026.com; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2026: The Basic School Teaching Certificate Pre-Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (BSTC Pre DelEd) 2026 results for the two-year teacher training program were released today, June 10, by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. According to the article, aspirants can visit the official website, predeledraj2026.com, to view their Rajasthan BSTC results and get scorecards.

Candidates must submit their correct login information, including their registration ID, password, and captcha code, in order to view the Rajasthan BSTC result 2026.

Direct to check the result

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2026: Important date and time

Exam Date: May 20, 2026

Course: DElEd (General and Sanskrit)

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based)

Shift Timings

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre DElEd) 2026 examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme in both General and Sanskrit streams across the state.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view and download the Rajasthan BSTC 2026 results, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to predeledraj2026.com, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Rajasthan BSTC 2026 results link.

Step 3: Input your legitimate login information, including your registration ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: The screen will show the Rajasthan BSTC results for 2026.

Step 5: For future reference, review all the information and get the Rajasthan BSTC scorecard.

Direct to check the result

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 will be available in PDF format and will include the following details:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Category

Marks Obtained

Rank Secured

Qualifying Status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned in the result PDF. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned authorities for clarification or correction.