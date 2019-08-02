Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 delayed, where to check

The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 has been delayed. It was going to be released on August 1 but got delayed. Now, students can choose their preference until August 3.

After the preference, the results can be declared. The allotment result will be available on the official website bstc2019.org.

The BSTC counselling registration date was extended up to July 30, 2019. As per early reports, over 7 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination held on July 3, 2019. This year the exams were held by University of Bikaner

BSTC Allotment Result 2019: Steps to Check

Visit the official website/ Click the direct link given above

Click on the allotment result link

Enter hall ticket number/ Roll Number

Submit the details

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen. Check the allotment result