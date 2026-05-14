Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Released At predeledraj2026.com; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, released the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Admit Card 2026 today, May 14 on the official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, predeledraj2026.com .

The Rajasthan BSTC 2026 examination is scheduled for May 20, 2026, at various centers across the state. The entrance test is held for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) General and Sanskrit courses offered by teacher training institutes in Rajasthan.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: Important Details

Exam Name: Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Examination 2026

Conducting Authority: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota

Admit Card Release Date: May 14, 2026

Exam Date: May 20, 2026

Official Website: predeledraj2026.com

Courses Offered:

D.El.Ed (General)

D.El.Ed (Sanskrit)

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at predeledraj2026.com.

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: The Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Examination date and timing

Examination centre details

Candidate photograph

Candidate signature

Important exam-day instructions