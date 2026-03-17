Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 5, 8 Results On March 24; Over 26 Lakh Students To Check Scores At rajpsp.nic.in

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RBSE 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has officially announced the date for the Class 5 and Class 8 results. An official social media statement states that the RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2026 will be released on March 24, 2026. Nearly 26 lakh pupils have registered for these tests throughout the state.

RBSE 2026: Official tweet

To dispel any rumours, the Rajasthan Board used its official X handle (previously Twitter). The board announced that the results for both elementary classes will be made public at the same time in a post dated March 17, 2026. According to the tweet, the results of the Rajasthan Board's Class 5 and 8 board will be announced on March 24.

The board usually releases results in the afternoon, however the precise time of release has not yet been announced. It is recommended that students maintain their login information close to hand and keep an eye on the official websites to see when the result links are activated.

RBSE 2026: Exam dates

The dates of the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams were February 20–March 5, 2026, and February 19–March 4, 2026, respectively. Steps to check the result

RBSE 2026: Steps to check the result

Follow these simple steps to view and download your scorecard:

Step 1: Go to rajpsp.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click on the "5th Result 2026" or "8th Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A login screen will be displayed to you. Enter the necessary information, usually your admit card's Roll Number (or Seat Number). Details like the District or School Code may also be needed by certain portals.

Step 4: Select "Submit" or "View Result."

Step 5: The screen will show your outcome. Pay close attention to every aspect.

Step 6: Download the outcome and save a screenshot or printout for later use.

Note: The original marksheet will be sent by your individual schools at a later time; the online marksheet is just temporary.

RBSE 2026: Minimum passing marks

Minimum passing marks: 33% in each subject

Overall requirement: 33% aggregate marks

Fail condition: Scoring less than 33% in more than two subjects

Result implication: Students failing in more than two subjects may have to repeat the academic year

Note: Students must meet both subject-wise and overall criteria to be promoted to the next class.