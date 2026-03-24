Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 OUT At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

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RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the RBSE Class 10th Results 2026 on March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Over ten lakh students can now check their RBSE 10 results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To get the results, enter your roll number and login.

Candidates can receive their results by alternative ways such as SMS or DigiLocker if the website malfunctions due to a surge in traffic after the results are announced.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Exam details

Exam dates: February 12 to February 28, 2026

Total exam centres: 6,195 across the state

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Students are advised to check the official website, rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The 2026 tenth grade results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save a copy for later use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, click on the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter RESULT [space] RAJ10 [space] ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in or create an account.

Step 3: Provide relevant personal information.

Step 4: Select the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Select the 2026 Class 10 Results.

Step 6: Enter your login details to view the results.

Step 7: The screen displays the outcome.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on RBSE Class 10 Result 2026:

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will include key details such as the name of the exam, the student’s roll number, subjects appeared for, parents’ names, and the name of the school. It will also display subject-wise grades, total marks obtained, overall percentage, final grade, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Passing criteria

In order to pass the Class 10 exams administered by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, students must understand the requirements. The board sets the minimum score required for matric students to pass the test. To pass, students must get at least 33% in each subject. Candidates must have a minimum score of 26 (out of 80) in theory exams.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Statistics

This year, 1,068,078 students have registered for the tenth grade exams. To authenticate the results, students should retain their admit cards safe.

Candidates should continue to monitor the official website and the Free Press Journal for updates on the results.