Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce results today; how and where to download

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
Representative Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 12 Science and Commerce exam results today, June 1. Students can find their RBSE board exam results on the Rajasthan Education Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan board announced the BSER result date and timing in a statement, stating that the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE exam results will be announced today at 2 p.m. According to the official date, 2,32,005 students took the RBSE Class 12 Science test, while 27,339 students took the RBSE Class 12 Commerce exam.

Here's how to check the result:

  1. Go to the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

  2. Select the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result'

  3. Enter details including roll number and registration number.

  4. Submit and download RBSE 12th Result 2022.

