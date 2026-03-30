Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Multiple Ways To Access Scores Explained

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The RBSE 12th Arts, Commerce, and Science results for 2026 will be announced today, March 31, 2026, at 10 AM, according to Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Students who took the class 12 board exams will be able to view their RBSE results 2026 online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as they are made available.

It is advised that students prepare their roll number. If the RBSE official websites receive a lot of traffic, students may decide to employ DigiLocker and other methods, such as name-wise result checking. The RBSE Ajmer office will host a press conference to announce the results.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Important Details

Exam Dates: February 12 to March 12, 2026

Result Date: March 31, 2026

Result Time: 10 AM

Re-evaluation/Scrutiny Application: After result declaration

Supplementary Exams: Expected in mid-2026

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the homepage's RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Select from the Science, Commerce, or Arts streams.

Step 4: Enter your roll number here.

Step 5: Click "Submit."

Step 6: View the results on the screen.

Step 7: After downloading the marksheet, save it for later use.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to Get Marksheet via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message according to your stream:

Arts: RJ12A <space> ROLL NUMBER

Science: RJ12S <space> ROLL NUMBER

Commerce: RJ12C <space> ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 as a text message on the same number.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Select the Class XII Marksheet.

Step 3: Choose the Rajasthan Board.

Step 4: Use your Aadhaar or cellphone number to log in.

Step 5: Get your marksheet in digital format.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Get the UMANG app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Launch the application

Step 3: Enter "Rajasthan Board" or "RBSE" in the search bar.

Step 4: The link to the "RBSE 12 Result 2026" will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Put the roll number here.

Step 6: Download the 2026 RBSE 12 results.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned on RBSE 12th Marksheet

The result will include important details such as the name of the board and examination, the student’s name and roll number, as well as the names of their father and mother. It will also mention the school or centre name, subject-wise marks for both theory and practicals, total marks obtained, percentage scored, division, and the final qualifying status (Pass/Fail).

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject. For an 80-mark paper, a minimum of 26 marks is required