Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow For 6,557 Vacancies

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Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online registration process for Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 on July 29, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration through the official RRB application portal before the deadline.

Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online application started: June 30, 2026

Last date to apply: July 29, 2026

Last date for fee payment: July 31, 2026

Application correction window: August 1 to August 10, 2026

Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,557 vacancies, including 323 posts for Technician Grade I Signal and 6,234 posts for Technician Grade III.

Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. The CBT will be conducted for 90 minutes and will comprise 100 questions. Candidates should note that one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

How to Apply for Railway Technician Recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register by entering the required details.

Step 4: Fill out the online application form carefully.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General category. Candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories are required to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI.