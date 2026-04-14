Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Schedule OUT rrbcdg.gov.in; Exams From May 7 To June 21, Check Pattern & Details | Website: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Undergraduate (UG) Level CBT-1 exam.

According to the official notification, this examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from May 4 to June 21, 2026.

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Recruitment drive details

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3,058 NTPC vacancies across various categories.

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates and details

May 2026:

May 7

May 8

May 9

June 2026:

June 13

June 14

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 21

Exam Timing (Shift-wise)

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Reporting Timing

Shift 1: 7:30 AM

Shift 2: 11:15 AM

Shift 3: 3:00 PM

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

Note: Exams will be conducted in multiple shifts across various centres

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Exam Pattern

Total Sections: 3

General Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)

Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 30 questions (30 marks)

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question

Negative Marking: Applicable

Exam Duration: 90 minutes

Exam Centres

The RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 will be conducted across around 200 examination centres spread across different cities in India. Candidates will be allotted centres based on their preferences and availability, and exact details including the centre address will be mentioned on the admit card.

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Details on city intimation slips and admit cards

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official RRB websites three to four days before the exam date. The board has stated that the advance city intimation slip will be released approximately ten days before the exam, allowing them to learn about their assigned exam city ahead of time.

The board has asked candidates to regularly check the official RRB websites for the most recent updates on NTPC and other recruitment exams. Important information related to admit cards, exam instructions, and other notices will be released there.