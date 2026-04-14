Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Schedule OUT rrbcdg.gov.in; Exams From May 7 To June 21, Check Pattern & Details

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Undergraduate (UG) Level CBT-1 exam.
According to the official notification, this examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from May 4 to June 21, 2026.
Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Recruitment drive details
This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 3,058 NTPC vacancies across various categories.
Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates and details
May 2026:
May 7
May 8
May 9
June 2026:
June 13
June 14
June 16
June 17
June 18
June 19
June 20
June 21
Exam Timing (Shift-wise)
Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Shift 2: 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM
Shift 3: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Reporting Timing
Shift 1: 7:30 AM
Shift 2: 11:15 AM
Shift 3: 3:00 PM
Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
Note: Exams will be conducted in multiple shifts across various centres
Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Exam Pattern
Total Sections: 3
General Awareness: 40 questions (40 marks)
Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)
General Intelligence & Reasoning: 30 questions (30 marks)
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question
Negative Marking: Applicable
Exam Duration: 90 minutes
Exam Centres
The RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 will be conducted across around 200 examination centres spread across different cities in India. Candidates will be allotted centres based on their preferences and availability, and exact details including the centre address will be mentioned on the admit card.
Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam Schedule: Details on city intimation slips and admit cards
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official RRB websites three to four days before the exam date. The board has stated that the advance city intimation slip will be released approximately ten days before the exam, allowing them to learn about their assigned exam city ahead of time.
The board has asked candidates to regularly check the official RRB websites for the most recent updates on NTPC and other recruitment exams. Important information related to admit cards, exam instructions, and other notices will be released there.