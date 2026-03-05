Railway Recruitment Board To Conduct RRB Technician Exam 2026 Tomorrow: CBT To Be Held In Three Shifts; Check Shift Timings, What To Carry And What Not To Carry

RRB Technician Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB Technician Exam 2026 tomorrow. The CBT exam will further be held on 9th March, 10th March, and 13th March 2026. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Aims to recruit candidates for 6238 vacancies. The RRB Exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 90 minutes.

RRB Technician Exam 2026: Exam Timings

Candidates can check out the exam timings for the RRB Technician Exam 2026:

Shift 1

Reporting Time: 7:30 AM

Gate Closure Time: 8:30 AM

Exam Start Time: 9:00 AM

Shift 2

Reporting Time: 11:15 AM

Gate Closure Time: 12:15 PM

Exam Start Time: 12:45 PM

Shift 3

Reporting Time: 3:00 PM

Gate Closure Time: 4:00 PM

Exam Start Time: 4:30 PM

RRB Technician Exam 2026: Important Instructions

The following are the important instructions that candidates should follow for the RRB Technician Exam 2026:

Arrive at the examination location well in advance of the time indicated on the admit card. This will give biometric attendance and identity verification enough time.

Cooperate with the examination staff during frisking and document checking. Maintain discipline inside the exam hall and do not engage in any unfair practices.

Before beginning the test, carefully read the instructions on the computer screen.

After the test, follow the invigilator's instructions and leave the exam room neatly.

A candidate will not be allowed to take the exam if they are discovered in possession of a prohibited item.

Check Official Link

RRB Technician Exam 2026: What to Carry And What Not to Carry

Candidates can check out the important details for what to carry and what not to carry.

What to Carry?

RRB Technician admit card 2026 Printed Copy

Original valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card

Two Passport-Size Photographs

What Not To Carry?

Mobile phones

Written notes or study material

Notebooks or papers

Smartwatches

Bluetooth devices

Calculators

Any electronic gadgets

Food and beverages

RRB Technician Exam: Category-Wise Vacancy

Candidates can check out the category-wise vacancies below:

UR (Unreserved)

Technician Grade 1: 83

Technician Grade 3: 2547

Total: 2630

SC (Scheduled Caste)

Technician Grade 1: 27

Technician Grade 3: 993

Total: 1020

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

Technician Grade 1: 12

Technician Grade 3: 574

Total: 586

OBC (Other Backward Classes)

Technician Grade 1: 38

Technician Grade 3: 1387

Total: 1425

EWS (Economically Weaker Section)

Technician Grade 1: 21

Technician Grade 3: 552

Total: 573

Overall Total

Technician Grade 1: 183

Technician Grade 3: 6055

Grand Total: 6238 vacancies.

RRB Technician Exam 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination