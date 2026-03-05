Railway Recruitment Board To Conduct RRB Technician Exam 2026 Tomorrow: CBT To Be Held In Three Shifts; Check Shift Timings, What To Carry And What Not To Carry

RRB Technician Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB Technician Exam 2026 tomorrow. The CBT exam will further be held on 9th March, 10th March, and 13th March 2026. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Aims to recruit candidates for 6238 vacancies. The RRB Exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 90 minutes.
RRB Technician Exam 2026: Exam Timings
Candidates can check out the exam timings for the RRB Technician Exam 2026:
Shift 1
Reporting Time: 7:30 AM
Gate Closure Time: 8:30 AM
Exam Start Time: 9:00 AM
Shift 2
Reporting Time: 11:15 AM
Gate Closure Time: 12:15 PM
Exam Start Time: 12:45 PM
Shift 3
Reporting Time: 3:00 PM
Gate Closure Time: 4:00 PM
Exam Start Time: 4:30 PM
RRB Technician Exam 2026: Important Instructions
The following are the important instructions that candidates should follow for the RRB Technician Exam 2026:
Arrive at the examination location well in advance of the time indicated on the admit card. This will give biometric attendance and identity verification enough time.
Cooperate with the examination staff during frisking and document checking. Maintain discipline inside the exam hall and do not engage in any unfair practices.
Before beginning the test, carefully read the instructions on the computer screen.
After the test, follow the invigilator's instructions and leave the exam room neatly.
A candidate will not be allowed to take the exam if they are discovered in possession of a prohibited item.
RRB Technician Exam 2026: What to Carry And What Not to Carry
Candidates can check out the important details for what to carry and what not to carry.
What to Carry?
RRB Technician admit card 2026 Printed Copy
Original valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card
Two Passport-Size Photographs
What Not To Carry?
Mobile phones
Written notes or study material
Notebooks or papers
Smartwatches
Bluetooth devices
Calculators
Any electronic gadgets
Food and beverages
RRB Technician Exam: Category-Wise Vacancy
Candidates can check out the category-wise vacancies below:
UR (Unreserved)
Technician Grade 1: 83
Technician Grade 3: 2547
Total: 2630
SC (Scheduled Caste)
Technician Grade 1: 27
Technician Grade 3: 993
Total: 1020
ST (Scheduled Tribe)
Technician Grade 1: 12
Technician Grade 3: 574
Total: 586
OBC (Other Backward Classes)
Technician Grade 1: 38
Technician Grade 3: 1387
Total: 1425
EWS (Economically Weaker Section)
Technician Grade 1: 21
Technician Grade 3: 552
Total: 573
Overall Total
Technician Grade 1: 183
Technician Grade 3: 6055
Grand Total: 6238 vacancies.
RRB Technician Exam 2026: Selection Process
The recruitment process includes:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Document Verification
Medical Examination