 Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB JE Admit Card 2026 At rrb.digialm.com; Check Download Steps & Exam Date
Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB JE Admit Card 2026 At rrb.digialm.com; Check Download Steps & Exam Date

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB JE Admit Card 2026 At rrb.digialm.com; Check Download Steps & Exam Date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 on the official website at rrb.digialm.com. Candidates can access their admit card by adding their login credentials, such as the username and the password.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 on the official website at rrb.digialm.com. Candidates can access their admit card by adding their login credentials, such as the username and the password.

The Admit Card contains important information such as the name, center name, registration number, reporting time, and exam center address.

The recruitment aims to fill 2588 positions for Junior Engineers (JE), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), and Depot Material Superintendents. 

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

Exam Date: 19th, 20th, and 25th February 2026

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: How to Download Admit Card

The admit card can be downloaded by following the below steps:

Check out rrbcdg.gov.in, the official RRB regional website.

Choose 'JE/DMS/CMA on the home page' after clicking on 'Admit-Card Download Link.'

Enter your birthdate and registration number now.

Check your information, then submit.

The screen will display your admit card.

The admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Direct Link To Apply 

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The following are the details mentioned on the admit card:

Candidate name 

Candidate's roll number

Candidate's Registration number

Exam date and Exam timing

Reporting time at the Examination Center

Exam Center Address

Candiadte's Signature and Photograph

Important exam day instructions

Required documents list during examination day 

