Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2026; Check CBT 1 Score Cards Here

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RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1 Result 2026 along with score cards on June 12, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) can now check their qualifying status and download score cards through their respective regional RRB websites.

The result has been announced for the recruitment of 10,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various railway zones in India. Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the CBT 2 examination, expected to be conducted after July 12, 2026.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2026: How to Check RRB ALP Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the “RRB ALP CEN 01/2025 CBT 1 Result” link.

Step 3: Download the result PDF.

Step 4: Open the PDF and press Ctrl+F.

Step 5: Enter your roll number to check if it appears in the list.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB ALP Result 2026: Score Card Available

Along with the CBT 1 result, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the score card link for candidates. Both qualified and non-qualified candidates can access their individual marks through the login portal.

Documents Required to Download Score Card:

Registration Number

Date of Birth

The scorecard facility will remain active until June 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to download and save their score cards before the deadline.

RRB ALP Result 2026: How to Download RRB ALP Score Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website.

Step 2: Open the score card login link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View the scorecard displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

RRB ALP Result 2026: What after the RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will proceed to CBT 2, the next stage of the recruitment process.

The CBT 2 examination will be conducted in online mode and will consist of:

Part A

Part B

Performance in CBT 2 will determine eligibility for subsequent stages, including:

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective regional RRB websites for updates regarding CBT 2 dates, admit cards, and further recruitment-related announcements. With the declaration of the CBT 1 result, shortlisted candidates can now begin their preparation for CBT 2, moving one step closer to securing a position as an Assistant Loco Pilot in the Indian Railways.