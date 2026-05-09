Railway Recruitment Board Releases NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026; Check Scorecard, Documents & Next Steps Here 

RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026 (CEN 05/2024). The results are now available in PDF form on all regional RRB official websites. Candidates can check their selection status, cut-off marks (category-wise), and merit list on the regional portals.

The RRB has also activated the final scorecard link, which allows candidates to view their total marks and sectional performance by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

The CBT, CBAT, and skill test stages for this recruitment took place between June 4 and June 24, 2025, with a total of 8,113 vacancies.

Direct Link To Check Result

Direct Link To Download Proforma for Medical Certificate to be obtained from an Eye Specialist

RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026: How to Check RRB NTPC Final Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRB

Step 2:Click on the “RRB NTPC Final Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Open the result PDF

Step 4: Search your roll number in the merit list

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates can also access their scorecard through the login portal using registration credentials.

RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026: Documents Required for RRB DV (Document Verification)

Shortlisted candidates must carry original documents along with 2 self-attested copies for verification:

Matriculation/10th certificate (proof of age)

12th-grade/Graduation certificates and marksheets

Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL), if applicable

EWS certificate (if applicable)

PwBD medical certificate (if applicable)

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)

Application form printout & CBT admit card(s)

Income certificate (for fee exemption, if claimed)

No Objection Certificate (for government employees)

Minority declaration affidavit (if applicable)

RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026: What Happens After the Result?

After the RRB NTPC final result, shortlisted candidates will move to:

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

The RRB will soon release the DV and medical schedule on regional websites. Candidates may also receive updates via SMS or email.

Final selection will be confirmed only after clearing both document verification and medical fitness tests, ensuring eligibility for appointment to Indian Railways.

The RRB has also released the Proforma for Medical Certificate to be obtained from an Eye Specialist for candidates applying for the posts of Section Controller.