Railway Ministry Confirms Delay In RRB Group D Result 2026 Amid Ongoing Court Case; Check Official Statement Here

RRB Group D Result 2026 Delayed: The Ministry of Railways has announced that the RRB Group D Result 2026 has been delayed because of an ongoing legal matter before the Telangana High Court. According to an official update shared through the ministry’s social media platforms, the result preparation process has been temporarily put on hold until the court delivers its verdict.

The case is related to the weightage of marks awarded to Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) during the preparation of the final merit list. A petition filed before the court has challenged the method used for considering Act Apprentice marks in the recruitment process.

Officials stated that the outcome of the case may impact candidate rankings as well as the zone-wise cut-off marks. To avoid administrative complications and ensure that the recruitment process follows the court’s directions, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have suspended further processing of the results for the time being.

The Group D result is awaiting the outcome of a case before the Telangana High Court regarding the weightage of Act Apprentice marks in the final merit list. The judgment is expected shortly. Based on the Court's decision, further result will be published.(Tentatively June, 2026) — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 2, 2026

The Ministry of Railways said the matter is currently awaiting judgment from the Telangana High Court, and a decision is expected shortly. Through the official social media update, it states: “The Group D result is awaiting the outcome of a case before the Telangana High Court regarding the weightage of Act Apprentice marks in the final merit list. The judgment is expected shortly. Based on the Court's decision, further results will be published (tentatively in June 2026).”

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22,195 vacancies for Level 1 posts across different railway zones in India. The available positions include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant posts in multiple railway departments.

The selection process for RRB Group D recruitment includes a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB websites for the latest updates regarding the court proceedings and the revised result announcement schedule.

RRB Group D Result 2026 Delayed: How to Check RRB Group D Result 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the RRB Group D Result 2026 once it is released.

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "RRB Group D 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: The outcome will appear as a PDF on the screen.

Step 4: After downloading the PDF, use Ctrl + F to look up your roll number.

Step 5: Save the PDF for later use.