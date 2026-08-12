Raigad Schoolgirls’ Viral Pothole Video Forces Swift Action, Karjat Road Repairs Begin Overnight | Video | X

Mumbai: When three schoolgirls in Maharashtra’s Raigad district made a video on the pothole-filled road to their school, they were not prepared for the overwhelming response it would get.

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The video shows a schoolgirl essaying the role of a ‘reporter’ interviewing her friend on the shoddy state of the Khandpe-Kondiwade road in Karjat tehsil, while the third student played a cameraperson, recording the conversation in her mobile phone.

“Are there potholes on the road, or road in the potholes,” a student asks in the video, using a folded umbrella as a ‘boom’ as the three of them stand in the middle of the road.

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“This is reporter Neha Ghare along with cameraperson Mansi Pawar,” the student is heard saying as the video ends.

The schoolgirls’ novel take on the pothole-filled road soon garnered a lot of attention, prompting local legislator Mahendra Thorve to initiate temporary measures by filling the potholes almost overnight.

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“Some part of the road was washed away due to heavy rain,” said Thorve, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena. “The road will be made as good as new after the monsoon ends,” he added.

Road repair work commenced soon after the video went viral on social media.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)