'Rahul Gandhi Is Coming To Damage The Image Of Kota': Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says Ahead Of Kota Maha Rally

Jaipur: Madan Dilawar has expressed concerns over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Kota, alleging that the visit could negatively impact students preparing for examinations.

Speaking on the issue, Dilawar stated that, while the state government welcomes Rahul Gandhi's visit, he believes the Congress leader's programme will have an impact on the academic environment in Kota, which is widely regarded as India's coaching hub.

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Kota, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar says, "We welcome his visit, but he is coming to damage the image of Kota, our education city. Students here are studying hard, and his visit could adversely affect… pic.twitter.com/BUUBbQrN1Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2026

Concerns raised over Kota visit

"We welcome his visit, but he is coming to damage the image of Kota, our education city. Students here are studying hard, and his visit could adversely affect them because examinations are scheduled the very next day," Dilawar said.

Interaction with students planned

The education minister also stated that Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with students for nearly four hours in the evening. He believes that such activities could divert students' attention away from their studies at a critical time.

"I have heard that he will interact with students for around four hours in the evening. Such activities could distract students from their studies," he added.

Allegations over academic impact

Dilawar also alleged that the visit was an attempt to hinder the academic performance of Kota students, who have historically performed well in competitive examinations.

"This is an attempt to ensure that students from Kota do not excel in academics and merit lists as they have done in the past," the minister claimed.

Scheduled visit and rally

Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Kota today and hold the Echo of Students' rally in Kota as part of his outreach programme and interact with students.

Kota, known for its large concentration of coaching institutes preparing students for engineering and medical entrance examinations, attracts thousands of aspirants from across the country every year.