QS World University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Leads Indian Institutes Among Top Global Universities; Check Full List Here

IIT Delhi | File Pic

The QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released, and Indian institutions have once again made their presence felt on the global stage. At the forefront of the Indian universities’ ranking is the Indian Institute of Technology, otherwise known as IIT Delhi, which remains the top university in India for the second successive year.

IIT Delhi leads Indian rankings

As per the rankings, IIT Delhi jumped up five ranks from where it had last year ranked itself to take the 118th position in the world rankings.

The recently released rankings also show the rising trend of international recognition for the universities in India and particularly for the IITs that have been doing well for themselves.

IIT Delhi received an overall score of 65.7 points and performed exceptionally well in the category of research impact by scoring an impressive 97.3 citations per faculty.

Although IIT Delhi was at the forefront of India’s universities, there were others too who made it into the top universities of the world.

Top Indian institutions in QS rankings

Top Indian Institutions in QS World University Rankings 2027

IIT Delhi – Rank 118 (Overall Score: 65.7)

IIT Bombay – Rank 134 (Overall Score: 63.9)

IIT Madras – Rank 170 (Overall Score: 59.3)

IIT Kharagpur – Rank 205 (Overall Score: 55.1)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore – Rank 221 (Overall Score: 53.8)

IIT Kanpur – Rank 221 (Overall Score: 53.8)

University of Delhi – Rank 322 (Overall Score: 43.8)

IIT Roorkee – Rank 335 (Overall Score: 42.9)

IIT Guwahati – Rank 349 (Overall Score: 41.9)

Global top 10 universities

The ranking highlights the supremacy of universities from America and England at an international level. Massachusetts Institute of Technology held the first rank in the world, while Imperial College London and Stanford University were joint runners-up.

Top 10 Universities in the World: QS Rankings 2027

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

Rank 2 (Joint): Imperial College London, United Kingdom

Rank 2 (Joint): Stanford University, United States

Rank 4: University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank 5: Harvard University, United States

Rank 6: University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank 7: California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States

Rank 8 (Joint): ETH Zurich, Switzerland

Rank 8 (Joint): UCL, United Kingdom

Rank 10: National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

India’s growing global presence

The latest edition of the rankings suggests that while global higher education remains highly competitive, Indian institutions are steadily improving their standing. The rise of IIT Delhi and the consistent presence of multiple IITs among the world's leading universities reflect the growing influence of Indian academia in research, innovation, and international collaborations.