QS Subject Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay Lead India In Engineering; MIT Tops Globally

IIT Delhi |

QS Subject Rankings 2026: The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has once again emphasised the growing reputation of Indian universities in the fields of engineering and technology, even as global giants such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remain at the top.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is a measure that evaluates universities on a range of parameters.

IITs anchor India’s presence in Top 100

Indian insitutes performance in the subject of Engineering & Technology continues to remain anchored by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with five IITs featuring among the world’s top 100 in the subject.

IIT Delhi has emerged as the country’s top performer in this category, ranking 36 globally. Next comes IIT Bombay at position 42. Some of the other institutions include IIT Madras ranking 62nd, IIT Kharagpur ranking 64th, and IIT Kanpur, ranking 84th. This is a confirmation of India’s dominance in the technical field.

This dominance by Indian institutions in top rankings serves to further affirm India’s reputation on a global platform, especially in technical fields such as computer science, electrical engineering, and core engineering.

Global Insitutes continue to dominate

At the global level, the United States and Europe continue to lead the Engineering & Technology rankings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the top spot, backed by a perfect score in academic reputation. Stanford University and ETH Zurich follow closely, maintaining their long-standing positions among the world’s best.

The top 10 universities for Engineering & Technology are:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA – 95.9

2. Stanford University, USA – 93.5

3. ETH Zurich, Switzerland – 92.7

4. University of Oxford, UK – 92.5

5. University of Cambridge, UK – 92.3

6. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), USA – 91.6

7. Imperial College London, UK – 91.1

8. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore – 89.3

9. Harvard University, USA – 89

10. Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore – 88.9