‘Pura Time Waste Ho Gaya… Humara Plan B Nahi Hai’: Jharkhand Student Speaks About Panic, Lost Study Time & Exam Stress At Ranchi Protest Site; Video Goes Viral

Ranchi: “Pura time waste ho gaya… humara Plan B nahi hai. Humara Plan B kahan hai?” A student’s emotional question at the ongoing recruitment exam protest in Ranchi has struck a chord with students and job aspirants online.

A viral video from the protest site is going viral in which the student speaks to the media after reaching the protest. She shows her timetable and points out the number of hours she had planned to study throughout the day. Instead of spending those hours preparing for competitive examinations, she says she has been at the protest, waiting for the issues raised by students to be addressed.

The girl points towards different study hours marked in her schedule and says, “Itna… 10 hour, 12 hour, 9 hour… itna pura time waste ho gaya.”

The student explains that she had come to the protest on August 1 and that the entire day's study schedule would be affected because of her participation.

‘Kal Sirf 7 Ghante Padhi’

The student then talks about the previous day and says she could study for only around seven hours because she was dealing with panic and stress.

“Kal nahi aayi thi toh kal… kyunki panic attack aa rahe the, sirf 7 hour padhi,” she says while speaking to the media.

The student also says she has been working on her communication skills and frequently downloads apps to improve herself. But, according to her, the uncertainty surrounding examinations has made it difficult to maintain the routine she had planned.

“Pura time waste kar diya. Humara Plan B nahi hai,” she says.

The student appears particularly concerned that people may assume that she has come to the protest simply to make a statement.

She says she has her admit cards with her and points towards them while explaining that she has been appearing for examinations and preparing for different opportunities.

“Lok sochega na ki hum… main student hoon, main bas bolne ke liye aa rahi hoon,” she says.

She then talks about the difficulties involved in travelling for examinations. According to the student, there have been times when her father or mother had to accompany her to examination centres. She says that because she is a girl, her parents often do not allow her to travel alone for exams.

“Kabhi Daddy exam dilane ja rahe hain, Mummy exam dilane ja rahi hai,” she says.

“I don't want to cry in front of camera. I am a strong person,” she tells the reporter before describing how the situation sometimes makes her feel as if she is “nothing”.

She also says she plans to return to the protest when it is held again on August 6, questioning what else students can do if their concerns are not addressed.

JHARKHAND:



Sonam Wangchuk interacts with the Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike in protest against JPSC, JSSC CGL.#KashmirRejectsPak #Article370#EthanolFuel #GreenFuel #JPSC pic.twitter.com/ZgwRYJ4YUz — Utkarsh Singh (@ittz_utkarsh) August 5, 2026

The student further speaks about the effort students put into remembering information for competitive examinations.

She says students are expected to remember large amounts of information, including provisions of the Constitution, but adds that students cannot be expected to remember everything perfectly.

“Hum log ko sab cheez yaad nahi rehta, hum log bhi human hain,” she says, pointing to the pressure of repeated preparation and revision.

Towards the end of the video, the student broadens her criticism to the examination system. She says she does not want to speak disrespectfully because she respects the country, but alleges that similar problems are being seen at both the central and state levels.

“Centre bhi wahi kar raha hai NEET ka, State mein ho toh wahi kar raha hai,” she says, before alleging corruption in the system.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government has formed a high-level committee to hold talks with students protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC exams.



A student says, "...Some of our fellow students will begin a hunger strike. At least five students will… pic.twitter.com/EKU8eOaNWQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

12th Day of protest in Ranchi

Hundreds of students continued their protest in Ranchi on Wednesday, August 8, with the agitation entering its 12th consecutive day. The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29.

The students have raised allegations of irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests. They are demanding an independent probe and reforms in the recruitment process, with protesters calling for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Slogans including “Order CBI probe in JPSC”, “Long live Students Unity” and “Shame on Hemant Soren” were raised at the protest site.

रांची में JPSC-JSSC पेपर लीक विवाद पर छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के बीच मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का बड़ा बयान: “सरकार के आंख-कान हैं, छात्रों को न्याय मिलेगा”



रांची, 4 अगस्त 2026: झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग (JPSC) और झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (JSSC) की भर्ती परीक्षाओं में कथित पेपर लीक, OMR… pic.twitter.com/myujG651mT — Bihar News Point (@bihar_newspoint) August 4, 2026

Hemant Soren says decision will be taken ‘At An Appropriate Time’

Amid the continuing agitation, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday that his government would take a decision on the demands of the protesting job aspirants “at an appropriate time”.

The protesters, however, continue to demand an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities. They have also sought a probe by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.