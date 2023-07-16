Punjab Schools To Open From Today: Education Minister Issues Guidelines

Representative Photo |

Chandigarh: With the weather being clear and floodwaters ebbing, the Punjab government on Sunday decided to open all government, recognised, aided and private schools of the state from July 17, 2023.

The Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said in a statement on Sunday that all the schools of state had been closed in view of incessant rains and floods across the state till July 16 on the instructions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, while now it was decided to open them from Monday.

Bains said that all the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the state were instructed to coordinate with the Panchayat, education, local government, irrigation, public works departments and other related departments to ensure that government/aided/recognised and private school buildings were safe for students.

``The heads and management committees of all schools were also instructed to ensure at their level that the school buildings were safe for students. School heads and the school management committees would be held responsible for security of the students’’, he added.

Apart from this, the cabinet minister also instructed all the DCs that if problem of waterlogging in any school or locality still remained or any school building was damaged, then the concerned DC would take the decision at his or her level to open or close that school.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)