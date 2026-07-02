Punjab School Education Board Launches ‘Pustak Portal’ With 15% Discount, Home Delivery; First In India With E-Commerce Textbook Platform

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has launched an online textbook sales portal, the ‘Pustak Portal’, enabling students, parents, and schools to purchase PSEB textbooks online at a 15% discount. The initiative also offers the option of home delivery or collection from designated centres across Punjab.

According to a report by The Times of India, the new portal aims to make textbooks more accessible and affordable while ensuring a transparent distribution system. The initiative is expected to benefit over 12 lakh students and help families save nearly Rs 2.1 crore annually by preventing overcharging by private booksellers.

PSEB Pustak Portal: Key Features

Under the new system, students, parents, and schools can place textbook orders directly through the online portal. Schools will facilitate distribution but will not be permitted to charge more than the rates fixed by the board.

As reported by The Times of India, PSEB Chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh said the board has become the first education board in the country to launch an e-commerce platform for the online sale and delivery of its textbooks.

Home Delivery Within 72 Hours

PSEB has partnered with India Post to deliver textbooks ordered through the portal. According to the board, books will be delivered within 72 hours, subject to postal schedules.

Students who prefer home delivery will need to pay postal charges under the Gyan Post Scheme, which range from Rs 20 to Rs 100 for consignments weighing up to 5 kg.

Alternatively, students can collect their books free of cost from any of the 97 designated pick-up centres across Punjab.

Over 2.25 Crore Textbooks Printed

According to The Times of India, PSEB has printed approximately 2.25 crore copies covering 361 textbook titles in Punjabi, English, and Hindi. Students can also purchase textbooks directly from PSEB district offices and avail the 15% discount.

Meanwhile, students studying in government schools will continue to receive textbooks free of cost under the Punjab government’s existing scheme.

Objective of the Initiative

PSEB officials stated that the portal has been introduced to ensure the timely availability of genuine textbooks while creating a transparent and efficient distribution system across the state. The initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on private booksellers and make the textbook purchasing process more convenient for students and parents.