Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

ANI

Mohanpur: The Punjab School Education Department issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School on Tuesday for its decision to prohibit grandparents from attending the annual day function. The Education Board has asked the school administration to respond within two days.

"The Punjab School Education Department has issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School, Khanna, for banning the entry of grandparents during the annual day function of the school asking the management to submit a reply through District Education officer Ludhiana within two days," the education department said.

The Board's decision came after the matter came to the attention of Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab School Education Minister.

"The school shows disrespect towards our respectable elders, which will not be tolerated at any cost", the Punjab Cabinet Minister said taking cognisance of the issue.

The minister has asked the officials of the education department to take immediate action as per law to ensure that no other private school creates such a rule in future.