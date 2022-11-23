e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

The Punjab School Education Department has issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School Khanna for banning the entry of grandparents during the annual day function

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

Mohanpur: The Punjab School Education Department issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School on Tuesday for its decision to prohibit grandparents from attending the annual day function. The Education Board has asked the school administration to respond within two days.

"The Punjab School Education Department has issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School, Khanna, for banning the entry of grandparents during the annual day function of the school asking the management to submit a reply through District Education officer Ludhiana within two days," the education department said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Rising Vitamin D deficiency among students pushes classes outdoors
article-image

The Board's decision came after the matter came to the attention of Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab School Education Minister.

"The school shows disrespect towards our respectable elders, which will not be tolerated at any cost", the Punjab Cabinet Minister said taking cognisance of the issue.

The minister has asked the officials of the education department to take immediate action as per law to ensure that no other private school creates such a rule in future.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nearly 15,000 Indian students taking online classes in Ukrainian universities: Centre to SC

Nearly 15,000 Indian students taking online classes in Ukrainian universities: Centre to SC

Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

MP: Govt shelves proposal to appoint bureaucrats in medical colleges after protests

MP: Govt shelves proposal to appoint bureaucrats in medical colleges after protests

Student crushed to death as bus rams into parked school van in Nagpur

Student crushed to death as bus rams into parked school van in Nagpur