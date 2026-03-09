Punjab PSTET 2026 Admit Card For Paper 1 And 2 Released At pstet2025.org; Exam On March 15

Punjab PSTET 2026 Admit Card: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT Punjab) has announced the admission card for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 on March 9, 2026. Examinees who registered can now download their Paper 1 and Paper 2 hall passes from the official website, pstet2025.org.

Candidates must use their registered mobile number and password on the candidate login portal in order to obtain the PSTET admission card 2026. Additionally, the council has advised candidates that phone or email requests to modify the PSTET 2026 examination location would not be granted.

Punjab PSTET 2026 Admit Card: Important dates

PSTET 2026 Examination Date: March 15, 2026

Admit Card Download Available Until: March 15, 2026

Punjab PSTET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their PSTET 2026 hall pass by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to pstet2025.org, the official website.

Step 2: On the webpage, select the Candidate Login option.

Step 3: The screen will display a new login page.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code, your password, and your registered email address.

Step 5: Press the "Login" button.

Step 6: The screen will display the PSTET 2026 admission card.

Step 7: Carefully review the information and download the hall pass for later use.

Direct link to download admit card

Punjab PSTET 2026: What is PSTET?

Candidates who wish to apply for teaching positions in Punjab's government and government-aided schools must take the PSTET. The exam is intended for applicants who want to work as first- through eighth-grade teachers in state schools.

It is advised that candidates thoroughly check the information on their admit card and bring a printed copy to the testing location on test day.