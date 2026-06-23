Punjab PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026 OUT For 197 Posts At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

Punjab PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026: The PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026 has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board for those who took the May 31 recruitment exam. On June 23, the findings were made available on the board's official website. Now, candidates may check their scorecards online to see if they've advanced to the next round of the hiring process. The Punjab Government's Department of Excise and Taxation held a recruitment exam to fill positions as Excise and Taxation Inspectors.

Selected candidates will be appointed against the 197 Excise and Taxation Inspector posts announced under the recruitment drive.

Direct link to check the result

Punjab PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these instructions, candidates can download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the PSSSB website.

Step 2: Find the area with the most recent alerts.

Step 3: Click the link for the Excise Inspector Result 2026.

Step 4: Type your date of birth or application number and password.

Step 5: Enter the security code that appears.

Step 6: Enter the information to view the scorecard.

Step 7: Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Punjab PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on their PSSSB Excise Inspector Scorecard 2026 after downloading it. The scorecard typically contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination name, category, marks obtained, and qualifying status (pass or fail). It also includes the official signature and stamp of the commission for authentication purposes. Additionally, the scorecard may contain information regarding the next stage of the selection process, which candidates should review carefully to ensure they do not miss any further recruitment-related updates.

Punjab PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates are first required to appear for the written examination conducted by the recruiting authority.

Typing Test/Computer Proficiency Test: Candidates who qualify in the written examination are shortlisted for a typing test or computer proficiency test, depending on the post requirements.

Document Verification: Candidates clearing the skill test stage are called for document verification to confirm their eligibility, educational qualifications and other details.

Final Selection: The final merit list is prepared based on performance in the prescribed stages and successful verification of documents.

Note: Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now proceed to the typing test/computer proficiency test stage.

PSSSB is expected to release detailed information regarding the typing test schedule, computer proficiency test, and document verification process in the coming weeks. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates.