Punjab PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 91.46%; Girls Outshine Boys

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026. Students who took the tests will be able to view their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in, and other platforms after they are made public. Depending on the platform they use, they will need to enter their name or roll number in the login window to download their mark sheets. The overall Pass Percentage stands at 91.46%.

According to the board data, female students achieved a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, while the pass percentage among male students stood at 88.52 per cent.A total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations this year, out of which 2,42,755 students successfully cleared the exams. PEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh congratulated students on their performance and encouraged them to continue working hard for their future goals.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Data

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Key Highlights

Result Declaration Date: May 13, 2026

Total Candidates Appeared: 2,65,417

Total Candidates Passed: 2,42,755

Overall Pass Percentage: 91.46%

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

Girls Pass Percentage: 94.73%

Boys Pass Percentage: 88.52%

Region-wise Pass Percentage

Urban Areas: 91.24%

Rural Areas: 91.63%

School-wise Pass Percentage

Government Schools: 91.41%

Non-Government Schools: 92.68%

Aided Schools: 91.03%

Merit Positions

Girls in Merit List: 217

Boys in Merit List: 85

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Commerce

Students Appeared: 34,496

Students Passed: 34,074

Pass Percentage: 98.78%

Humanities

Students Appeared: 1,65,457

Students Passed: 1,45,179

Pass Percentage: 87.74%

Science

Students Appeared: 56,456

Students Passed: 55,593

Pass Percentage: 98.47%

Vocational

Students Appeared: 9,008

Students Passed: 7,909

Pass Percentage: 87.80%

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official platforms:

pseb.ac.in

Punjab results portal

results.digilocker.gov.in

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result Online

Students must do the following to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section.

Step 3: Select "Class 12 Result 2026."

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other necessary information.

Step 5: Submit your information.

Step 6: View and download the mark sheet.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type: PB12 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 result will be sent to the same mobile number shortly through SMS.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or website.

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhar OTP.

Step 3: Navigate to "Issued Documents."

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Step 5: Choose the Class 12 mark sheet.

Step 6: Enter the roll number to download the document.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 will contain important information about the student and their exam performance. The marksheet will include the student's name, roll number, registration number, father's and mother's names. It will also include the student's stream, category, subjects attempted, total marks earned, and separate theory and practical marks for each subject.