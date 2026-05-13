Punjab PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 91.46%; Girls Outshine Boys

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026. Students who took the tests will be able to view their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in, and other platforms after they are made public. Depending on the platform they use, they will need to enter their name or roll number in the login window to download their mark sheets. The overall Pass Percentage stands at 91.46%.
According to the board data, female students achieved a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, while the pass percentage among male students stood at 88.52 per cent.A total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations this year, out of which 2,42,755 students successfully cleared the exams. PEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh congratulated students on their performance and encouraged them to continue working hard for their future goals.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Key Highlights
Result Declaration Date: May 13, 2026
Total Candidates Appeared: 2,65,417
Total Candidates Passed: 2,42,755
Overall Pass Percentage: 91.46%
Gender-wise Pass Percentage
Girls Pass Percentage: 94.73%
Boys Pass Percentage: 88.52%
Region-wise Pass Percentage
Urban Areas: 91.24%
Rural Areas: 91.63%
School-wise Pass Percentage
Government Schools: 91.41%
Non-Government Schools: 92.68%
Aided Schools: 91.03%
Merit Positions
Girls in Merit List: 217
Boys in Merit List: 85
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Stream-wise Pass Percentage
Commerce
Students Appeared: 34,496
Students Passed: 34,074
Pass Percentage: 98.78%
Humanities
Students Appeared: 1,65,457
Students Passed: 1,45,179
Pass Percentage: 87.74%
Science
Students Appeared: 56,456
Students Passed: 55,593
Pass Percentage: 98.47%
Vocational
Students Appeared: 9,008
Students Passed: 7,909
Pass Percentage: 87.80%
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following official platforms:
pseb.ac.in
Punjab results portal
results.digilocker.gov.in
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result Online
Students must do the following to download the results:
Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website.
Step 2: Click on the "Results" section.
Step 3: Select "Class 12 Result 2026."
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other necessary information.
Step 5: Submit your information.
Step 6: View and download the mark sheet.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type: PB12 Roll Number
Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.
Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 result will be sent to the same mobile number shortly through SMS.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download via DigiLocker
Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or website.
Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhar OTP.
Step 3: Navigate to "Issued Documents."
Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
Step 5: Choose the Class 12 mark sheet.
Step 6: Enter the roll number to download the document.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet
The Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 will contain important information about the student and their exam performance. The marksheet will include the student's name, roll number, registration number, father's and mother's names. It will also include the student's stream, category, subjects attempted, total marks earned, and separate theory and practical marks for each subject.