Punjab PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared At pseb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The 2026 PSEB Class 12 results have been made public by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board 12th result 2026 link is now active on the board's website, pseb.ac.in.

Students can view their PSEB Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2026, the PSEB 12th Toppers List 2026, and other pertinent data by using their roll number.

The original certificates will be issued by the schools later, and the online marksheet will be provisional.

This year, from February 17 to April 4, 2026, about 2.65 lakh students took the Punjab Board Class 12 exams.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Official website to check the result

The following official websites allow students to view their results:

PSEB.ac.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

To download the results, students need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Access the PSEB's official website;

Step 2: Select the "Results" area;

Step 3: Select "Class 12 Result 2026";

Step 4: Enter the required data along with your roll number;

Step 5: Send in the data;

Step 6: Examine and obtain the grade sheet

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Use SMS to View the PSEB Class 12 Results 2026

On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Type: Roll Number PB12

Forward the message to 5676750.

The same mobile number will soon receive an SMS with the PSEB Class 12 results.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 using DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP to log in.

Proceed to "Issued Documents" in step three.

Choose the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in step four.

Step 5: Choose the marksheet for Class 12

Step 6: Download the document after entering the roll number.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

Important information about the student and their exam performance will be included in the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026. The student's name, roll number, registration number, father's name, and mother's name will all be listed on the marksheet. The student's stream, category, subjects taken, total score, and distinct theory and practical grades for each subject will also be included.