Punjab PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 12:30 PM; Here's How To Check On pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Result 2026 | Canva

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) all set to release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today, May 11, 2026, at 12:30 PM.

On the official website, students who took the test will be able to see and obtain their results. The Punjab results website, DigiLocker, and the official webpage will all have the PSEB Class 10 results when they are made public.

In order to avoid last-minute problems once the result link becomes online, candidates are recommended to have their admit card or roll number details ready before viewing the results.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Go to PSEB's official webpage

Step 2: Select the "Results" area.

Step 3: Click on the Class 10 Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information and your roll number.

Step 5: Select "Submit."

Step 6: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Save the marksheet for later use after downloading it.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type PB10 followed by a space and then enter your roll number (for example: PB10 10029876).

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your Punjab School Education Board Class 10 result will be sent to the same mobile number through SMS.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar OTP

Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents section

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 7: Click on Get Document

Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on PSEB Class 10 Marksheet

Details mentioned on the result

The scorecard will carry important information related to the student’s performance in the examination. It will mention the student’s name and roll number for identification purposes. Along with this, students will be able to check their subject-wise marks, which show the marks obtained in each paper, as well as the total marks secured in the examination.

The marksheet will also mention the division awarded based on the overall performance and the qualifying status, indicating whether the student has passed the examination or needs to appear for further process, if applicable. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.