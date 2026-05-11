Punjab PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE At pseb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: The Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 was made public today by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Students who took the test will be able to view and access their results on the official website. As the PSEB Class 10 results are released, they will be able to check on the official portal, DigiLocker, and the Punjab results website.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open your phone's messaging app.

Step 2: Enter your roll number (e.g., PB10 10029876) after typing PB10 and a space.

Step 3: Text 5676750.

Step 4: The same mobile number will receive an SMS with your Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to PSEB's official webpage

Step 2: Select the "Results" area.

Step 3: Click on the Class 10 Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information and your roll number.

Step 5: Select "Submit."

Step 6: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Save the marksheet for later use after downloading it.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: How to Download PSEB Class 10 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Use your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP to log in.

Step 3: Navigate to the section on issued documents.

Step 4: Choose the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Step 5: Select the 2026 Class 10 Marksheet

Step 6: Enter the necessary information and your roll number.

Step 7: Select "Get Document."

Step 8: Save the digital marksheet after downloading it.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Important details about the student's exam performance will be included in the scorecard. For identification purposes, the student's name and roll number will be mentioned. Students will also be able to view their subject-wise grades, which include both the overall exam score and the grades earned on each paper.

The division given based on the student's overall performance and qualifying status, which indicates whether the student passed the test or, if necessary, needs to appear for additional processing, will also be mentioned on the marksheet. After obtaining the marksheet, students are urged to thoroughly check all of the information.