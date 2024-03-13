Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Results Declared: Check Now on punjabpolice.gov.in

ANI (Representation pic)

The Punjab Police has officially declared the results of the recruitment examination conducted for the position of Constable. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access their results through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. The written examination results for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment were announced on November 23.

Here are the key details regarding the recruitment process:

Physical Tests:

Selected candidates underwent the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) between December 5 and 15.

Admit cards for this phase were issued on November 27.

Document Verification:

Following the physical tests, shortlisted candidates were called for document scrutiny.

Admit cards for document verification were released on December 30, with the verification process conducted from January 8 to 13, 2024.

The Punjab Police Constable results have been segregated into categories, with the result PDFs containing essential details such as roll number, name, father's name, gender, date of birth, category, and normalized marks of paper 1.

How to Check Results:

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in.

Navigate to the recruitment page.

Select 'POLICE CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE - 2023'.

Access the merit list relevant to your category.

Download the PDF and verify your marks and selection status.

Save a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Punjab Police website for further updates. Additionally, they should check their registered email addresses and phone numbers for any communication from the recruitment authority.

Stay tuned for more updates as the recruitment process progresses.