Punjab govt orders schools to not increase the admission fee this sem; Here's what netizens have to say

Ahead of the commencement of the next school academic year, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann ordered Punjab schools against imposing any hike in school admission or tuition fee on Wednesday.

This decision is now brewing reactions of netizens who are tweeting and expressing their opinions regarding the same.

A Twitter user @Kshitij, wrote, "This is a big decision by the Government of Punjab."

Similar to the opinion above, Twitter user Rajiv Bajaj commented on the decision by saying that it will do good for the common man.

"Good decision. This decision will be a big help to the common man, who is already reeling under the impact of COVID and everyday increasing inflation," he wrote.

Contradicting the opinion of Kshitij and Rajiv, a user, who goes by the name Madhavi Kanwar, showed concern for other schools.

"What about the schools which clubbed every type of fee into tuition fees(a few years back) before the Punjab&Haryana High court judgment? You can ask anyone which school in Mohali has amalgamated all funds into tuition fees, so they can freely increase the tuition fee," she tweeted.

While the decision of the Minister of Punjab has created polarizing opinions, most netizens have acknowledged it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:07 PM IST