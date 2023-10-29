 Punjab: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Phagwara
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Engineering student dies by suicide in Punjab | Representational image

A 21-year-old engineering student of a private university allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Varun Kumar, hailed from Kondapur in Telangana, said Surjit Singh Padda, the station house officer (SHO) of Satnampura area in which the PG accommodation was located.

The student, living in the paying guest facility near the university, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room, the SHO said. His family members have been informed and the body was kept in the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara, Padda said.

