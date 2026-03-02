 Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks

Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks

At least two schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting police, fire brigade, bomb squads, dog squads, and ambulances to rush to the premises for anti-sabotage checks. This comes after similar hoax threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Haryana, and Jalandhar earlier this month, all of which were false alarms.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalandhar: At least two schools here received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and ambulances were rushed to the school premises.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Read Also
Indian MBA Enrolments In US Plunge 45% In 2025 Amid Visa, Cost, & Career Uncertainty
article-image

On February 27, several schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails which turned out to a hoax.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks
Mumbai: CBI Launches Major Probe Into LIC Officers Over Alleged ₹4 Lakh Bribe In Death Claims
Mumbai: CBI Launches Major Probe Into LIC Officers Over Alleged ₹4 Lakh Bribe In Death Claims
Tech Mahindra Enters 5 Year Strategic Partnership With Orange Business To Accelerate Global Digital Transformation
Tech Mahindra Enters 5 Year Strategic Partnership With Orange Business To Accelerate Global Digital Transformation
IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result OUT For CRP CSA-XV At ibps.in; Check Scorecard, Cut-Off And Allotment Status
IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result OUT For CRP CSA-XV At ibps.in; Check Scorecard, Cut-Off And Allotment Status

On February 19, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on