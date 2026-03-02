Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Target Jalandhar Schools, Prompt Security Checks | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalandhar: At least two schools here received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and ambulances were rushed to the school premises.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

On February 27, several schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails which turned out to a hoax.

On February 19, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.

