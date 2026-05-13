Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 12 PM; Check PSEB 12th Scorecard At pseb.ac.in & DigiLocker

Punjab Board Result 2026 | Canva

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB Class 12 result 2026 TODAY, May 13, at a press conference at approximately 12 PM. Following this, the board will activate the Punjab Board 12th result 2026 link online on its website at pseb.ac.in.

Students can use their roll number to check their PSEB Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2026, along with the PSEB 12th Toppers List 2026 and other relevant statistics.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid last-minute issues. The online marksheet will be provisional, and original certificates will be issued by schools later.

Approximately 2.65 lakh students took the Punjab Board Class 12 exams this year, which took place from February 17 to April 4, 2026.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Where to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official platforms:

pseb.ac.in

Punjab results portal

results.digilocker.gov.in

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Check Result Online

Students must do the following in order to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website;

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section;

Step 3: Choose "Class 12 Result 2026";

Step 4: Enter your roll number and the necessary information;

Step 5: Submit the information;

Step 6: View and download the marksheet

Steps to Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type: PB12 Roll Number

Send the message to 5676750.

The PSEB Class 12 result will be sent to the same mobile number shortly through SMS.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to Download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website

Step 2: Sign in with your mobile number or Aadhaar OTP

Step 3: Go to "Issued Documents"

Step 4: Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Step 5: Select the Class 12 marksheet

Step 6: Enter the roll number and download the document.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 will contain important details related to the student and their examination performance. The marksheet will mention the student’s name, roll number, registration number, father’s name, and mother’s name. It will also include the student’s stream, category, subjects appeared for, total marks obtained, along with separate theory and practical marks for each subject.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Revaluation

Students who are unhappy with their scores in the PSEB 12th Result 2026 can apply for revaluation after the results are announced; they must visit the board's official website to do so. The Punjab Board typically releases the revaluation results in June. In 2026, almost 2.65 lakh students took the Punjab Board Class 12 exams.